Producers Guild Awards: Seven Pics Vying For Documentary Motion Picture Prize

The PGA is out with its documentary feature nominees for the 2021 Producers Guild Awards. Vying for the hardware are David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet, Dick Johnson Is Dead, My Octopus Teacher, Softie, A Thousand Cuts, Time and The Truffle Hunters.

Winners will be honored during the virtual 32nd annual Producers Guild of America Awards Show on Wednesday, March 24. The individuals up for the award are to be determined, as the guild noted that all seven films are in the process of being vetted for individual producer eligibility.

The Producers Guild Awards honor excellence in motion picture and television productions, as well as the most notable names in the industry shaping the producing profession. Last year, producers Todd Douglas Miller and Thomas Petersen took Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture for Apollo 11, their compelling look at the first moon landing.

PGA nominees for Sports, Children’s and Short Form Television Programs will be announced February 26, and the list for Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures, Television Series/Specials and Televised/Streamed Motion Pictures will be unveiled March 8.

The 2021 Producers Guild of America Awards are produced by Anchor Street Collective, with Branden Chapman serving as executive producer and Jim Piccirillo as director.