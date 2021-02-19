Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Stripped Of Titles As They Officially End Work For Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been stripped of their titles, as Buckingham Palace confirmed that the pair will not be returning to work as members of the royal family after they relocated to America.

In a statement on Friday, the Palace said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return to the royal family all their honorary military appointments and royal patronages.

“Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” a statement said. “While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.”

The decision follows a 12-month review of their duties following their so-called Megxit in January last year, when they announced plans to “step back” as senior members of the British royal family and become financially independent.

Since then, the pair have inked exclusive deals with Netflix and Spotify, while last week, they announced the news that Markle is pregnant with her second child.

The military, Commonwealth, and charitable associations that will revert to The Queen are: The Royal Marines, RAF Honington, Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving. The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, The Rugby Football Union, The Rugby Football League, The Royal National Theatre, and The Association of Commonwealth Universities.