Prince Harry Takes Open-Top Bus Tour Ride Around LA With James Corden On ‘The Late Late Show’

The Late Late Show With James Corden has pulled off a major coup in landing an interview with Prince Harry just days after it was announced that he is formally stepping back from the British royal family.

The Duke of Sussex joined Corden for an open-top bus tour ride of Los Angeles, sipping tea and taking in sights including the Banks family house from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The 17-minute sequence culminates in the pair tackling a military assault course.

During genuinely revelatory exchanges, Prince Harry opens up about dating Meghan Markle, his views on The Crown and the media, Zooming with Queen Elizabeth II, and his son Archie’s first word. Along the way, he wraps the Fresh Prince theme tune and reveals that the Queen got Archie a waffle maker for Christmas.

Reflecting on his breakaway from the royal family, which has seen he and Markle move to LA and sign deals with Netflix and Spotify, Harry said: “It was stepping back rather than stepping down. It was a really difficult environment, as a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health.

“I was like, ‘This is toxic’, so I did what any husband and any father would do, I was like, ‘I need to get my family out of here.’ We never walked away and as far as I’m concerned whatever decisions are made on that side, I will never walk away. I will always be contributing, but my life is public service, so wherever I am in the world, it’s going to be the same thing.”

Check out the video below: