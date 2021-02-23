Chrissy Teigen Rejoices After President Biden’s @POTUS Twitter Account Takes Back Follow: “I Am FREE” – Update

UPDATE: Chrissy Teigen rejoiced on Tuesday as President Joe Biden’s Twitter account, @POTUS, unfollowed her, after her request that he do so.

“I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!!,” she tweeted.

Shortly after the @POTUS account removed out from its short following list, Teigen celebrated with an expletive-filled tweet. See it below.

bitch fuck shit suck the d I am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 23, 2021

PREVIOUS:Chrissy Teigen, the TV star and model who once was famously called a “filthy-mouthed wife” by President Donald Trump, is apparently going to be on better terms with the incoming administration.

President Joe Biden’s newly activated US government @POTUS Twitter account is following 12 people – among them, Teigen. The account has 4.5 million followers.

Joe Biden’s personal Twitter account also has a celebrity follow in Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay. That account has 25.5 million followers.

The rest of the followers on both accounts are the usual suspects of new appointees and traditional Democratic operatives like Hillary Clinton.