‘Power Book IV: Force’: Lili Simmons, Gabrielle Ryan, Tommy Flanagan Among 8 Cast In Starz’s Series

Starz has set its main cast for Power Book IV: Force, the third installment in the Power universe. Lili Simmons (Banshee, Ray Donovan), Gabrielle Ryan (The Haves and the Have Nots, Bonding), Isaac Keys (Get Shorty, The Oath), Hightown alum Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton (Ballers, Empire), Anthony Flemming III (Prison Break, The Beast), Lucien Cambric (Chicago P.D., The Chi) and Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) are set as series regulars opposite Joseph Sikora in the series from Courtney Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Lionsgate Television.

Power Book IV: Force centers around Tommy Egan, played by Joseph Sikora, after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good.

Kemp and Jackson will executive produce alongside Mark Canton, and series creator and showrunner Robert Munic (Vital Signs, The Cleaner). Lionsgate Television produces the series for Starz.

Keys plays Diamond, a gentle giant with truthful eyes and a body made of granite with defensive precision, a trait drilled into him during a 15-year sentence. Before Diamond got locked up, he was the young head of Chicago’s most promising crew that was taking over the city. In his short time at the helm, he created a tactical drug running outfit respected by all of Chicago’s crime families. He spent his time in prison reading the classics, educating himself on everything from history to literature to philosophy. Now that he’s out, Diamond plans on taking the reins back from his crew’s interim leader — his younger brother.

Simmons portrays Claudia ‘Claud’ Flynn, the only daughter to the largest kingpin in Chicago. Astute doesn’t begin to describe her – her intellect is a mixture of Ivy League lecture halls and Chicago street-smarts. She is as brilliant as a politician and as blunt as a pipe wrench to the face. Claud doesn’t need the green light or permission to set things in motion, she is the fire starter and the one person nobody in Chicago should ever count out. In a male-dominated business, Claud is determined to carve out her own path and one that might save her family in the end.

Ryan is Gloria, a razor-sharp and stunning former Marine carving her own path in Chicago. She’s passionate, fiery and beholden to no man. Out of the small kitchen in the back of her bar, she pumps out Michelin-level, Jamaican inspired dishes. Her clientele is a revolving door of Irish mobsters looking to move in on her real estate. This doesn’t stop Gloria’s hustle and dream of one day owning her own restaurant and being free from under the watchful eye of the crime family that she’s entangled with. A chance encounter with Tommy quickly causes a seismic shift in the lives of those around her that only she can unravel.

Harper plays Vic Flynn, the heir apparent to Chicago’s largest crime family – a prince who leads with his heart as much as his fists. Vic resents the fact that his father has mapped out his entire life for him – both in business and in love. Vic can roll with Chicago’s wealthiest socialites just as easily as he can get down with Chicago’s heaviest dealers. Realizing his father has taken a shine to Tommy, Vic will fight to regain control of his rightful position at any and all costs. Looking to move his family’s business forward and bury old beefs, Vic’s allegiance to his family is put to the test and where he comes out on it will impact the entire city of Chicago’s POWER structure.

Lofton portrays Jenard Sampson. Not a traditional student, but a shining star who was gifted from birth, Jenard was accepted to Brown University within days of his older brother Diamond being sentenced to 15 years. Jenard parked his ambitions of academia and took the reins of one of Chicago’s largest crews. Buffeted by the benefits of Diamond being his brother and keeper, he took power of the organization with an unbridled ability of a CEO along with the wild energy to end anybody that crosses him.

Flemming III plays JP Gibbs, a gifted jazz musician who toured several continents, developing a rich worldliness that comes through in his swagger and collage of diverse tattoos. JP owns and operates a blues club with his ailing father that has been the target of several attacks by local gang members. As rich as JP’s life is, he still carries the pain of never having had a mother in his life and having a son he has no relationship with. JP’s world is thrown off its axis when he crosses paths with Tommy.

Cambric is Darnell ‘D-Mac’ McDowell, a young man who has been raised by the streets of Chicago’s Southside. Independent, fiercely loyal and completely unflinching when called upon to represent his crew, D-Mac is still a kid at heart looking for someone to take care of him. After a run in with Tommy proves to be more than a fluke, D-Mac looks to Tommy as he hits a crossroads in his life that can completely upend his future.

Flanagan is Walter Flynn, the head of the Irish crime family in Chicago. Despite living a life of immense prosperity in his castle on the lake, he longs for the way things used to be. Walter believes that without community and family, there is no tradition, and his deeply held code of honor bleeds into every aspect of his life. As he ushered his family into the twenty-first century, Walter quickly saw the criminal organization he built facing threats he never accounted for.

Simmons television credits include HBO’s Westworld, the first season of HBO’s True Detective, five seasons of Cinemax’s Banshee and a major arc on Ray Donovan. Her feature credits include the independent western Bone Tomahawk, thriller Good Match, and Matthew Lillard’s Fat Kid Rules the World. Simmons recently wrapped production on the independent thriller Conductor. She’s repped by Paradigm, Kate Linden Management and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Ryan will next be seen in NBC’s upcoming sci-fi series Debris, from Almost Human creator J.H. Wyman. She can currently be seen in Netflix’s Bonding opposite Zoe Levin and on Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots on OWN. Ryan is repped by Buchwald, Luber Roklin and Suzy Brierley in the UK.

Harper got his start working with Rob Reiner in Flipped, before starring in God’s Not Dead as well as indie drama Flock of Four on Netflix. He most recently appeared in Starz’s Hightown and FX’s A Teacher.

Keys is a professional football player-turned-actor who was most recently a series regular on Get Shorty as Ed on Epix. He also can be seen recurring in the crime drama The Oath and on The Rookie.

Flemming III is a Chicago-based stage, film, and TV actor. He joined Chicago’s Lookingglass Theatre Ensemble in 2013, with credits including Moby Dick, Big Lake Big City, Mr. Rickey Calls a Meeting, among others. His film and television credits Divergent, Prison Break, Chicago Fire and The Beast.

Cambric’s TV credits include Chicago P.D., The Chi, Shameless and Southside, and films such as Captive State and Holiday Heist.

Lofton recurred as Kisan Teague for three seasons on HBO’s Ballers, and he was a series regular in the Kenya Barris-produced Freeform comedy Unrelated. Lofton also recurred on Empire and was cast in roles on Shameless, Snowfall, SMILF, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. On the film side, he appeared in the Sundance feature A Boy. A Girl. A Dream. He is repped by Stewart Talent and Cavalry Media.

Flanagan was most recently seen in an extended arc in the new season of Westworld for HBO. He also starred in Killer’s Anonymous opposite Gary Oldman and Jessica Biel and was recently seen starring in Netflix’s Wu Assassins.