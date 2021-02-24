‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Daniel Sunjata Joins Starz Series For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Sunjata is set as a new series regular opposite Mary J. Blige and Michael Rainey Jr. in Season 2 of Starz’s Power Book II: Ghost, the first spinoff series in the expanded Power Universe franchise. Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson executive produce alongside Mark Canton. Kemp also serves as series creator and showrunner. Season 2 began filming this month in New York. Lionsgate TV is the studio.

The first season of Power Book II: Ghost picked up shortly after the earth-shattering events of Power as Tariq St. Patrick (Rainey Jr.) grapples with a new world order: his father dead and his mother, Tasha, facing charges for the murder her son committed. With no better options, Tariq turns to the familiar drug game, entangling himself with a cutthroat family headed by Monet Stewart Tejada (Blige), that’s been at it far longer than him.

Sunjata will play Mecca. The Big Bad. He is calculated, manipulative, and dangerous. Mecca conveniently reemerges in New York at the exact moment the Tejadas need to fill the void of a new product supplier. But when his mysterious past starts to become exposed, it reveals the drug business might not be his only end game with this family.



Power Book II: Ghost hails from Kemp’s End of Episode, Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton’s Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Kemp, Jackson and Canton executive produce with End of Episode’s Chris Selak and Danielle De Jesus, Shana Stein, and Bart Wenrich.

Former Rescue Me, Graceland and Notorious star Sunjata recently co-starred in Quibi’s #FreeWayShawn and had a major recurring role on NBC’s Manifest. He is repped by Gersh, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Schreck Rose Dapello.