A24 Lands 2021 Sundance Drama ‘Pleasure’, On The Degradation Of Women In Los Angeles Porn Scene

Sofia Kappel appears in Pleasure by Ninja Thyberg, an official selection of the World Cinema Dramatic Competition at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.

A24 said Monday that it acquired U.S. rights to the Ninja Thyberg-directed 2021 Sundance Film Festival drama Pleasure. This was a film that had been announced as a Cannes title for 2020 before the fest was canceled because of Covid, and made its debut as part of virtual Sundance.

The drama stars Sofia Kappel as an aspiring porn star who arrives from Sweden determined to become a big star. While the drama’s point is to recognize the rape culture and degradation that women are put through in that line of business in Los Angeles, the film itself is about as close to a porn film as any that has been released theatrically in recent memory, with complete nudity and simulated sex that is shocking.

A24 will release the full uncensored version alongside a new R-Rated version later this year.

The film is produced by Eliza Jones, Markus Waltå, and Erik Hemmendorff.

CAA Media Finance brokered the deal alongside Versatile, who is also handling international rights. Executive producers are Pape Boye and Violaine Pichon of Versatile. Co-producers are Leontine Petit and Erik Glijnis of Lemming Film; Peter Possne and Caroline Ljungberg of Film i Väst; Anna Croneman of SVT; and Frédéric Fiore and Eric Tavitian of Logical Pictures.