Nat Geo Doc Films Acquires ‘Playing With Sharks’ – Sundance

National Geographic Documentary Films said Tuesday that it has acquired Playing with Sharks, the feature documentary about Australian icon, conservationist and filmmaker Valerie Taylor that had its world premiere last week at the Sundance Film Festival. The pic is written and directed by Sally Aitken and is produced by WildBear Entertainment and Dogwoof. No release date plans or deal details were announced.

Playing with Sharks is created and produced by Bettina Dalton and WildBear Alan Erson for WildBear, Anna Godas and Oli Harbottle for TDog and Paul Wiegard for Madman Entertainment are executive producers.

Nat Geo Doc Films previously acquired the Science Fair at Sundance 2018, and is behind the Oscar-winning doc Free Solo and this year’s Rebuilding Paradise from Ron Howard.