‘Pieces Of Her’: Gil Birmingham, Terry O’Quinn & Calum Worthy Join Netflix Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Gil Birmingham (Twilight, Hell or High Water), Terry O’Quinn (Perpetual Grace LTD, Patriot) and Calum Worthy (Out of Order, I Was A Rat) are set for recurring roles opposite Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote in Netflix’s dramatic thriller series Pieces of Her.

Based on the 2018 book by bestselling crime author Karin Slaughter, the eight-episode series comes from an all-female creative team led by Charlotte Stoudt, Bruna Papandrea, Lesli Linka Glatter and Minkie Spiro, who will direct the season.

Written by Stoudt, who serves as showrunner, Pieces of Her is set in a sleepy Georgia town where a random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver (Heathcote) and her mother Laura (Collette). Desperate for answers, Andy embarks on a dangerous journey across America, drawing her towards the dark, hidden heart of her family.

Birmingham plays Charlie Bass, a protective family friend of Laura (Toni Collette) and Andy Oliver (Bella Heathcote).

O’Quinn portrays Martin Queller, the charismatic, billionaire founder of pharmaceutical giant QuellCorp. Behind closed doors, Martin has an iron grip over his wife and three children Jasper, Andrew and Jane.

Worthy plays young Jasper, the eldest of the three Queller siblings, Jasper is tortured by his relationship with his billionaire father – torn between proving his worth to the Queller name and protecting the world and those he loves most from it.

In addition to Collette and Heathcote, they join previously announced Jessica Barden, David Wenham, Joe Dempsie, Jacob Scipio and Omari Hardwick.

Stoudt executive produces with Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver from Made Up Stories, and Karin Slaughter, Janice Williams, Spiro and Glatter.

Known for his role as Billy Black in The Twilight Saga films, Birmingham most recently wrapped the fourth season of Paramount’s hit series Yellowstone, portraying Thomas Rainwater. He’s also known for his co-starring role alongside Jeremy Renner in Taylor Sheridan’s critically acclaimed film Wind River.

O’Quinn earned an Emmy for best supporting actor for the role of John Locke in Lost. He most recently co-starred in Hulu’s Castle Rock, as well as Amazon series Patriot and MGM/Epix series Perpetual Grace, LTD.

Worthy played the role of Alex Trimboli in Netflix’s American Vandal. He recently starred as Speedball in Freeform’s New Warriors and in Hulu’s true-crime anthology series The Act with Joey King & Patricia Arquette.