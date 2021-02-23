Phylicia Rashad To Exec Produce & Possibly Star In Emily March’s ‘Eternity Springs’ In Works For Television

EXCLUSIVE: The Cosby Show alumna Phylicia Rashad has teamed with Virgin River executive producers Roma Roth and Christopher E. Perry to executive produce and possibly star (schedule permitting) in a series adaptation of Emily March’s ongoing 18-part novel series Eternity Springs. Writer John E. Pogue (Beauty and The Beast, Everwood) is attached to pen the series adaptation.

Reel World Management’s Roth and Perry will executive produce with Rashad and Pogue. RWM’s Rosana Roth will serve as co-producer. A network is not yet attached. RWM and Rashad are preparing to take the series to market.

The storyline is still under wraps, but producers say the show will explore important and meaningful present-day issues while appealing to a diverse and multi-generational audience.

“We are excited to collaborate with Phylicia Rashad, an extraordinary, talented actor whose impressive body of work not only laid the foundation for inclusivity but opened the door to change in Hollywood at a time when it wasn’t as fashionable to do so” said Roth.

Rashad became a household name when she portrayed Claire Huxtable on The Cosby Show, earning numerous honors and awards for the role. She recently appeared in Netflix’s Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey and can be seen as Carol on NBC’s flagship drama series This Is Us. Her other recent credits include Soul, Fox’s Empire and Tarrell Alvin McCraney’s Peabody Award-winning series David Makes Man, on OWN.

Rashad is repped by Innovative Artists and Barbra Korn of BKEntertainment. March’s deal was negotiated by Christina Hogrebe and Meg Ruley of Jane Rotrosen Agency LLC.