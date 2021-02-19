Phoebe Waller-Bridge Becomes Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society’s First President

Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been appointed as the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society’s first president.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe was the arena for her big break, when in 2013, BBC comedy executives saw her one-woman show, Fleabag, and decided to reimagine it for television.

In her role as president of the Fringe Society charity, she will advocate for and support those taking part in the arts festival, attending events and speaking on behalf of the organization.

Waller-Bridge said: “The Edinburgh Fringe has staged an annual cultural revolution for decades. It’s where thousands of writers, comedians, performers and artists cut their teeth and put their most raw work out into the world. Whether it’s a two hander in a shoebox, a gig in a van, a promenade through the streets or a mammoth musical epic, this festival is a global symbol of artistic freedom and experimentation. It relies on its audiences and it relies on its artists.

“It’s where the relationship between the two is feverishly consummated, sometimes with great success, sometimes with awkward fumbles behind an inflatable cow, but always with unbridled passion and creativity. From leaking caves to cobbled streets to the glamour of the Traverse Theatre up to Arthur’s seat, this festival is a beating heart of an industry that has been all but crushed by the pandemic, and I’m proud to be a part of the fight with the Fringe Society for its much needed survival and glorious return.”