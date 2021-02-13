Phoebe Waller-Bridge & Donald Glover Reboot ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ As Amazon Series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover are rebooting feature film Mr. & Mrs. Smith as a television series for Amazon.

The pair revealed via Instagram stories that they were working on the project for 2022.

The show, co-created by Atlanta writer/producer Francesca Sloane, comes from New Regency and Amazon Studios.

Waller-Bridge has an overall deal with the streamer, as does Sloane.

The 2005 feature film starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as a married couple who were rival spies. It was directed by Doug Liman and written by Simon Kinberg. The two re-teamed for a TV series version. It went to pilot at ABC during the 2006-07 season, written/exec produced by Kinberg, directed/exec produced by Liman and starring Martin Henderson and Jordana Brewster in the title roles. The pilot was not picked up to series.