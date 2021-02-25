You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Phoebe Robinson To Star In & Write Pilot Adaptation Of Her Book ‘Everything’s Trash But It’s Okay’ At Freeform

Phoebe Robinson
Courtesy of Mindy Tucker

UPDATED: Everything’s Trash is a pilot pick up.

Phoebe Robinson, who starred in HBO’s 2 Dope Queens, is bringing her book Everything’s Trash But It’s Okay to Freeform.

The Disney-owned youth-skewing network is piloting an adaptation of the book with Robinson attached to star, write and exec produce.

She has teamed up with Black-ish and Happy Endings writer Jonathan Groff, who will also exec produce a series, which will be known as Everything’s Trash. ABC Signature is the studio.

The series follows Phoebe, a 30-something podcast star navigating her messy life, but when her younger brother Jayden emerges as a leading politician, she’s forced to grow up, so she relies on her friends and close-knit family to help her figure out adulthood, since she doesn’t seem to have a clue.

In real-life Robinson’s brother, Phil Robinson, is a member of the Ohio House of Representatives.

The book, which has a forward by Broad City’s Ilana Glazer, is a collection of essays that tackles topics such as giving feminism a tough-love talk on intersectionality, telling society’s beauty standards to kick rocks, and calling foul on our culture’s obsession with work

Robinson is represented by UTA and Granderson Des Rochers and Groff is represented by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine.

