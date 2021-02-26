PGA Awards Sets Sports, Children’s And Short Form Nominations: ‘Star Wars: Clone Wars’, ‘Hard Knocks’, ‘Carpool Karaoke’ On List

The Producers Guild of America on Friday revealed its nominees for the PGA Awards’ Sports, Children’s and Short Form categories. The winners will be revealed as part of a new virtual event, “A Day with the PGA Awards Nominees,” which is set for March 20.

Making the cut on this year’s list revealed today are are titles including three sports entries from HBO: Hard Knocks: Los Angeles, Real Sports and The Shop: Uninterrupted for its special episode with former President Barack Obama. Among the Children’s noms is the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Hulu’s Animaniacs, which was just renewed for Season 3 this week.

Winners in the PGA’s theatrical and TV categories will be announced March 24 during the main 32nd annual PGA Awards, which will be virtual this year because of the coronavirus. Those noms will be revealed March 8 in the guild’s shifted timeline. Also to be awarded March 24 is the documentary prize, with David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet, Dick Johnson Is Dead, My Octopus Teacher, Softie, A Thousand Cuts, Time and The Truffle Hunters nominated earlier this month.

Here’s today’s nominees:

Outstanding Sports Program

Defying Gravity: The Untold Story of Women’s Gymnastics (Season 1)

Hard Knocks: Los Angeles

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (Season 26)

Seeing America with Megan Rapinoe

The Shop: UNINTERRUPTED Featuring President Barack Obama

Outstanding Children’s Program

Animaniacs (Season 1)

Carmen Sandiego (Season 3)

Looney Tunes Cartoons (Season 1)

The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Season 7)

Outstanding Short Form Program

Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics with Kim Wexler (Season 3)

Between The Scenes – The Daily Show (Season 5)

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Season 3)

Inside Pixar: Inspired (Season 1)

SNL Presents: Stories from the Show (Season 1)