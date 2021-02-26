Iconic New York Steakhouse Peter Luger Enlists Madame Tussauds Wax Figures For “Fun, Safe” Indoor Dining Experience

Diners returning for indoor dining at Brooklyn’s iconic Peter Luger Steakhouse will see some familiar faces helping the restaurant enforce coronavirus safety protocols. Audrey Hepburn, Jon Hamm, Jimmy Fallon and Al Roker are among the celebrity wax figures who will fill Peter Luger’s empty seats when the restaurant opens up for indoor dining on Friday.

The restaurant, which will open up at 35% occupancy per Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s ordinances, teamed up with Madame Tussauds New York to make the reopening safer, and more exciting for diners.

“The restaurant industry is vital to New York City’s economy, and it’s been particularly hard hit this past year”, said Daniel Turtel, Vice President of Peter Luger. “We’re excited to welcome diners back indoors at 35%, and thought this would be a fun, safe way to fill some of the seats that need to remain empty as we continue to fight the pandemic. It has been wonderful working with the fabulous team at Madame Tussauds New York.”

Like many New York restaurants, Peter Luger has seen a dip in business due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Before the pandemic, the steakhouse was a Hollywood hotspot known for hosting WME’s (formerly Endeavor) exclusive annual TV Upfronts dinner.

Madame Tussauds said that the celebrity wax figures will remain at the steakhouse through Monday, Mar. 1. Stopping by for the wax figure experience was Jimmy Fallon, who dined with his own Madame Tussauds replica.

“You haven’t said a thing all night,” the late night host says to his dinner date. “You look by the way, fresh.

See Fallon’s video below. Madame Tussauds shared photos of the wax figures at Peter Luger on their website.