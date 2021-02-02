Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Ruth Wilson Set To Join Untitled Searchlight Murder Mystery Helmed By Tom George

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Jon M. Chu Tapped To Direct Universal's 'Wicked' Adaptation
Read the full story

Peter Dinklage, Shirley MacLaine To Star In Paul Dektor-Helmed ‘American Dreamer;’ Ted Melfi Script

Peter Dinklage, Shirley Maclaine Mega

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Dinklage and Shirley MacLaine are set to star in American Dreamer, an indie which has been set to begin production March 15 in Vancouver. The film is written by Academy Award nominee Theodore Melfi, and will be directed by award winning commercial director Paul Dektor. American Dreamer is produced by Peter Dinklage and David Ginsberg’s Estuary Films, Theodore Melfi and Kim Quinn’s Goldenlight Films, Paul Dektor and Flying Firebird LLC. Quinn will also act in the film, playing MacLaine’s daughter Maggie. The film is currently in pre-production.

Kim Quinn, Ted Melfi Courtesy Ted Melfi

Pic is told in a similar tone as Melfi’s St. Vincent and based on a true story segment from the This American Life podcast. The film follows Dr. Phil Loder (Dinklage), a low-level, adjunct professor of economics at Harvard, whose grand dream of owning a home is tragically out of reach…until an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity comes his way when a lonely, childless, near-death widow (MacLaine) offers Phil her sprawling estate for pennies. But Phil quickly learns the deal is too good to be true.

Dinklage and MacLaine are represented by CAA, and Melfi and Kim Quinn by UTA and Gang, Tyre.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad