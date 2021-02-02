Peter Dinklage, Shirley MacLaine To Star In Paul Dektor-Helmed ‘American Dreamer;’ Ted Melfi Script

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Dinklage and Shirley MacLaine are set to star in American Dreamer, an indie which has been set to begin production March 15 in Vancouver. The film is written by Academy Award nominee Theodore Melfi, and will be directed by award winning commercial director Paul Dektor. American Dreamer is produced by Peter Dinklage and David Ginsberg’s Estuary Films, Theodore Melfi and Kim Quinn’s Goldenlight Films, Paul Dektor and Flying Firebird LLC. Quinn will also act in the film, playing MacLaine’s daughter Maggie. The film is currently in pre-production.

Pic is told in a similar tone as Melfi’s St. Vincent and based on a true story segment from the This American Life podcast. The film follows Dr. Phil Loder (Dinklage), a low-level, adjunct professor of economics at Harvard, whose grand dream of owning a home is tragically out of reach…until an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity comes his way when a lonely, childless, near-death widow (MacLaine) offers Phil her sprawling estate for pennies. But Phil quickly learns the deal is too good to be true.

Dinklage and MacLaine are represented by CAA, and Melfi and Kim Quinn by UTA and Gang, Tyre.