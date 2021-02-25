‘Perry Mason’: Eric Lange & Justin Kirk Upped To Series Regulars For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: After recurring on the first season of Perry Mason. Eric Lange and Justin Kirk have been promoted to series regulars for season 2 of the HBO series.

Lange’s Detective Holcomb, who appeared in seven of Season 1’s eight episodes, is a commanding force as a homicide detective within the LAPD, a master of intimidation with a knack for getting his way without regard for proper procedure.

Kirk’s Hamilton Berger, seen in three episodes of Season 1, is a famous nemesis to Perry Mason. Though not yet the district attorney, Berger, a rising lawyer in the DA’s office, finds himself surprisingly entangled in Mason’s big case and an unlikely friend to the man who will become his greatest foe.

Set in 1931 Los Angeles, based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, the reboot of the long-running CBS drama follows the origins of American Fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason, played by Matthew Rhys. When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.

John Lithgow, Juliet Rylance, Tatiana Maslany, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Stephen Root, Gayle Rankin, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcon, Jefferson Mays, Lili Taylor, Andrew Howard and Robert Patrick co-star.

Created by Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald, the series is exec produced by Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell Ron Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek, Rolin Jones and Timothy Van Patten, who also directs, with Aida Rodgers as co-executive producer and Rhys as producer.

Lange will next be seen starring opposite Rosa Salazar in Netflix’s upcoming series Brand New Cherry Flavor, a supernatural revenge thriller set in 1990’s Hollywood, based on the book of the same name. He received a Critics Choice Award nomination for his performance in Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora, directed by Ben Stiller. He also co-starred in Netflix’s limited series Unbelievable and was a series regular in Netflix’s Narcos. Lange is repped by Devon Jackson at Trademark Talent and Domain.

Kirk is probably best known for his portrayal of Andy Botwin opposite Mary-Louise Parker in Showtime’s Weeds. He also starred opposite Meryl Streep and Emma Thompson in the Emmy-winning HBO miniseries Angels in America and was a series regular on Fox drama A.P.B. His film work includes a role opposite Jennifer Garner in indie feature Tribes of Palos Verdes and opposite Kristen Wiig in Sony’s reboot of Ghostbusters. Kirk is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content and Ziffren Brittenham.