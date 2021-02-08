Pedro Gomez Dies: ESPN SportsCenter Reporter Was 58

Longtime ESPN SportsCenter reporter Pedro Gomez died unexpectedly on February 7. No further details were given about the cause of his death. He was 58.

James Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN and Sports Content confirmed his death in a statement saying, “We are shocked and saddened to learn that our friend and colleague Pedro Gomez has passed away.” He continued, “Pedro was an elite journalist at the highest level and his professional accomplishments are universally recognized. More importantly, Pedro was a kind, dear friend to us all. Our hearts are with Pedro’s family and all who love him at this extraordinarily difficult time.”

“Pedro was far more than a media personality. He was a Dad, loving husband, loyal friend, coach and mentor,” the Gomez family said in a statement. “He was our everything and his kids’ biggest believer. He died unexpectedly at home this afternoon.”

Gomez started working as a reporter for ESPN in 2003. Based in Phoenix, he served as a correspondent on SportsCenter, Baseball Tonight as well as other studio shows. During 2005 and 2006, Gomez gained noteriety for reporting on San Francisco Giants player Barry Bonds and his quest to hit Babe Ruth’s homerun record facing controversy in regards to his alleged use of steroids.

Prior to ESPN, he worked as a sports columnist and national baseball writer for the Arizona Republic. He also worked at the San Jose Mercury News, reporting on the Oakland A’s, and also worked at the Sacramento Bee. His reporting resume also included Miami Herald, San Diego Union and the Miami News. His son Rio is a a pitcher in the Boston Red Sox organization.