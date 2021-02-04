Pedro Almodovar Finalizes Cast & Gears Up For Production On Penélope Cruz Pic ‘Parallel Mothers’

Top Spanish Auteur Pedro Almodovar is preparing to head into production on his next movie Parallel Mothers (Madres Paralelas), which will star Penelope Cruz alongside the newly-announced Aitana Sánchez-Gijón (The Machinist), Israel Elejalde (Love Above All Things) and Milena Smit.

The movie is set to roll cameras by the end of March in Spain. Almodovar’s El Deseo is producing.

Almodovar said on the project (translated from Spanish):

“With Parallel Mothers I return to the female universe, to motherhood, to family. I speak of the importance of ancestors and descendants. The inevitable presence of memory. There are many mothers in my filmography, the ones that are part of this story are very different.

“As a storyteller, imperfect mothers inspire me most at this time. Penélope Cruz, Aitana Sánchez Gijón and the young Milena Smit will play the three mothers in the film, accompanied by Israel Elejalde in the main male character. I also have the collaboration of my beloved Julieta Serrano and Rossy de Palma. Parallel Mothers will be an intense drama. Or so I hope.”