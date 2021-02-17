Peacock Orders John Wayne Gacy True Crime Docuseries & Michael Phelps Sports Series – TCA

In its first foray into true crime programming, Peacock has ordered John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise, a six-part documentary series that looks at one of the world’s most notorious serial killers. All six episodes will drop on Thursday, March 25. The series announcement was part of Peacock’s presentation Wednesday at the TCA virtual Press Tour.

The docuseries hails from NBC News Studios and Emmy-nominated producer Rod Blackhurst (Amanda Knox) and his Witchcraft Motion Picture Compnay. It tells the story of Gacy through his own words, those who were forever changed by his unspeakable deeds and those who believe that the full truth about the case remains concealed to this day, according to Peacock. It features a multi-hour interview with Gacy himself from prison, most of which has never been seen, as well as exclusive audio and video interviews, including with one of his closest confidantes and his second ex-wife. The series follows the investigation of Gacy and poses new questions about what may have happened and who else may have been involved. You can watch a trailer below the story.

Blackhurst, Alexa Danner, Elizabeth Fischer and Tracy Ullman serve as executive producers. Alison True will serve as executive consultant.

Peacock also announced it has ordered Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories & More, a three-part series from NBC Sports, that will premiere exclusively on the streamer ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Phelps is the most successful and most decorated Olympian of all time with a total of 28 medals, 23 of them gold. In the series, Phelps takes a look back at his storied Olympic career and watches each race with Rowdy Gaines and Dan Hicks, NBC Sports swimming commentators who covered the past six Summer Games.

Each episode will feature a different era of his career, beginning with his first Olympic appearance as a teen in the Sydney Olympic Games. Episode two focuses on the details that made Phelps extraordinary as he takes on legendary status. In the third and final episode, Phelps reveals an intimate look at how vulnerable he was throughout major portions of his career.