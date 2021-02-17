Peacock Picks Up Craig Robinson Comedy & Lorne Michaels’ ‘Bust Down’ To Series

A Craig Robinson comedy from Brooklyn Nine-Nine pair Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici and a casino comedy starring Chris Redd and Sam Jay from Lorne Michaels have been picked up to series at Peacock.

The streamer has handed series orders to the Untitled Craig Robinson Project, which was formerly known as Killing It, and Bust Down.

The Robinson comedy, which received a script to series commitment last summer, is a comedy about class, capitalism and one man’s quest to achieve the American dream. And also about hunting really big snakes.

It reunited The Office star Robinson, who has appeared on Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Jake’s friend and nemesis, Doug Judy, aka the Pontiac Bandit, with the NBC comedy’s co-creator Goor and exec producer Del Tredici.

It has been given a ten-episode order with Goor and Del Tredici writing and exec producing and Robinson and Mark Schulman also exec producers. Universal Television is the studio.

Meanwhile, Bust Down stars Chris Redd, Sam Jay, Langston Kerman and Jak Knight as four casino employees in a dead-end job in middle America attempt to find self-worth in their bad ideas.

Exec produced by Lorne Michaels, it has been handed a six-episode order. Produced by Universal Television, in association with Michaels’ Broadway Video, Andrew Singer and Hilary Marx also serve as executive producers with AP Bio and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia director Richie Keen set to helm.

Bust Down was previously developed as a presentation at Hulu.

It marks Chris Redd’s second scripted comedy of the season as the SNL star also features in Michaels-exec produced Keenan alongside his colleague Keenan Thompson. Sam Jay also has a late-night show set at HBO, which Deadline understands will start shooting later this spring, while Kerman has featured on Insecure and Knight writes and voices on Netflix’s Big Mouth.