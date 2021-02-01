‘Peacemaker’: HBO Max James Gunn ‘Suicide Squad’ Spinoff Series Adds Elizabeth Faith Ludlow & Rizwan Manji

Click to Skip Ad
WB

EXCLUSIVE: We have just learned that Elizabeth Faith Ludlow and Rizwan Manji will play the respective recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil on James Gunn’s upcoming HBO Max series Peacemaker. Their character descriptions are being kept under wraps in the Suicide Squad spinoff show, which focuses on John Cena’s title mercenary: a guy who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

Ludlow is best known for her portrayal of Arat in AMC’s The Walking Dead. This fall, she will be seen in the HBO Max series Equal. She also can be seen in Netflix’s Another Life, which has completed production of Season 2 and is in post-production. Ludlow is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Tassell Talent Group.

Manji recently starred in NBC’s Perfect Harmony opposite Bradley Whitford. Rizwan heavily recurred on The Magicians, as well as Mr. Robot. He also recurred on Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek. He has appeared as a series regular on NBC’s Outsourced as well as appearing on Goliath, Another Period, Workaholics, The League and Minority Report. Manji is represented by A3 Artists Agency, The M.E.T. Group, The Characters Talent Agency, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.

Gunn is writing all eight episodes of Peacemaker and will direct multiple episodes, including the first. Gunn and Safran will serve as EPs of the series, with Cena as co-EP. Based on characters from DC, Peacemaker is produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television. Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on Aug. 6.

