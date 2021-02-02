PayUpHollywood Reveals Coronavirus Pandemic Derailed Progress For Better Working Conditions

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic poses a major obstacle in progress for increased pay and better conditions for Hollywood assistants, a new survey from #PayUpHollywood revealed.

The annual survey, which was released on Monday, shows that nearly 80% of Hollywood assistants are making $50,000 or less, placing them in the “burdened” category in Los Angeles. Around 37% of the respondents shared that they are relying on friends or family for financial support to cover living expenses.

#PayUpHollywood also found that over 50% of assistants who took the survey are covering their own costs for work-from-home setups, and 58.67% receiving no offers of compensation for additional expenses.

“We have seen reports of companies ending the Covid pandemic pay cuts for their top earning executives while continuing to cut hours, transfer work expenses, and increase the workload of the assistants and support staff of this industry, if not lay them off entirely. What steps are studios and companies taking to offer the same protection to their support staffers as they are to their highest executives?” said Liz Alper in a press release.

Co-founded by The Rookie writer-producer Liz Alper, #PayUpHollywood advocates for better working conditions and pay for assistants across the entertainment industry.

See the all results of the latest #PayUpHollywood survey below.