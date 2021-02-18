‘PAW Patrol’, ‘Blue’s Clues & You!’ & ‘Santiago Of The Seas’ Renewed By Nickelodeon; ‘Baby Shark Shorts’ Set

Nickelodeon has ordered new seasons of its hit preschool series PAW Patrol, Blue’s Clues & You and Santiago of the Seas. PAW Patrol, the no. 1 preschool series on all TV last year, was renewed for a ninth season, Blue’s Clues & You! for a fourth season and Santiago of the Seas for a second season.

Additionally, the network will air Baby Shark Shorts ahead of the spring premiere of of its new animated series Baby Shark’s Big Show! Co-produced by SmartStudy, Baby Shark’s Big Show! is based on Pinkfong’s Baby Shark Dance, the world-famous pop culture phenomenon. Baby Shark Shorts, a collection of five mini-adventures, will premiere Friday, Feb. 26, at 12:30 p.m. (ET/PT). The shorts follow Baby Shark and his best bud William as they dive into dancing, games and snack-sized mysteries, giving preschoolers a preview of what’s to come in the upcoming series.

The renewal for Santiago of the Seas follows its successful Season 1 premiere in October 2020, which earned the biggest L+3 lift Nickelodeon has ever had for a preschool launch. Season two will follow kind-hearted pirate Santiago “Santi” and his courageous crew—his cousin Tomás, first mate Lorelai the mermaid and best friend Kiko the frog—as they continue to sail the high seas aboard the legendary ship El Bravo to keep the islands safe.

In the fourth season of Blue’s Clues & You!, Josh (Josh Dela Cruz) and Blue will adventure to new locations in their bustling neighborhood, from an epic quest as brave knights, to saving the day as firefighter helpers and more. The season will also feature new music and fun-filled holiday traditions with family and friends.

Season nine of PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment, will follow the paw-some pack of pups—Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and Tracker—as they take on exciting new missions. Whether it’s on the outskirts of town or beneath the waters of Adventure Bay, new pup pals and action-packed rescues are on the way.