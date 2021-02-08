‘Pattie Cake$’ Danielle Macdonald To Star In ‘Cuttlefish’ For Pinky Promise

EXCLUSIVE: Danielle Macdonald has been set as the lead in Cuttlefish, a new film from production company Pinky Promise. The film will feature first-time female director and writer, Jean Pesce.

Cuttlefish centers on a broke, naïve dog-groomer, played by Macdonald, who discovers a money-laundering scheme and soon encounters a beautiful mobster in a compromising position. As a matter of survival, the duo goes on the run together, forging an unlikely friendship along the way.

“Ever since we first saw Danielle in Patti Cake$ we dreamed of one day working with her. The title character of Cuttlefish requires an actor who can walk the tightrope between comedy and pathos, and there is truly no one better for the job than her.” said Pinky Promise co-founder Jessamine Burgum.

Macdonald is best known for her break-out in the Sundance darling Patti Cake$, where she played promising rapper. She was recently seen in French Exit.

Pesce worked in New York film production as a Locations Manager before attending NYU where she received her MFA in screenwriting and directing. Her work has won the Richard Vague Production fund and has been selected for the Black List’s Feature Writers Lab. Jean currently lives in Los Angeles with her rescue dog, Henry.“

Jean has a knack for creating these complex and heightened worlds all while keeping the story itself deeply human. Her work is bold, empathetic, character driven, and most importantly she’s just an amazing human being. We can’t wait to see her bring Cuttlefish to life.” said Burgum.

Macdonald is represented by Justice & Ponder, CAA, Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson, and Viewpoint. Pesce is represented by Allagash Entertainment.