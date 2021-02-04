Participant Media’s Elaine Chin Joins Warner Bros’ Stage 13 To Oversee Scripted Content

Elaine Chin is swapping Participant Media for Two Sentence Horror Stories producer Stage 13.

Chin, who was previously SVP, Narrative Film at Participant, is joining the Warner Bros-owned studio as SVP, Head of Scripted Content. She will head up the company’s scripted creative team and oversee its slate of development projects and original productions in short-form, half-hour and one-hour episodic, and feature formats.

At Participant, she worked on Just Mercy, Justin Lin’s Abacus and Interior Chinatown, from writer Charles Yu, which is now in development as a series at Hulu.

Prior to Participant, she VP, Production-China at Walt Disney Studios, where she launched the studio’s local-language production initiative for the China market and produced a Mandarin-language remake of Touchstone Pictures’ While You Were Sleeping. She has also worked at Justin Lin’s Barnstorm Pictures, 20th Century Fox and HBO.

She will work alongside Diana Mogollón, SVP and GM of Stage 13, Shari Scorca, VP, Head of Unscripted, and Jenny McNicholas, VP, Head of Production.

Stage 13 is the company behind The CW’s Two Sentence Horror Stories, Netflix’s Special and It’s Bruno!

“We’re thrilled to have Elaine join the Stage 13 team at such a key inflection point in accelerating and amplifying multidimensional stories and storytellers while blazing the most innovative, successful paths forward,” said Mogollón. “Together, we’re laser-focused on super-serving the highly influential yet under-represented consumers who have an insatiable desire to see and hear their stories. It’s amazing to have such a passionate creative and business kindred spirit lead our scripted narrative efforts as we continue championing an array of the most talented fresh voices on the horizon.”

“Throughout my career, I have always sought out opportunities to work with talented creators with unique and compelling voices – and with organizations at the forefront of change and advancement in the entertainment industry,” added Chin. “Breaking ground, creating new forms of content, and finding new talent have always been my core missions. So, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to utilize the full range of my skills and experience working with Stage 13, whose creative vision and innovative spirit I’ve always admired.”