Sony Pictures International Productions Launches French Genre Label Parasomnia, Calls For Projects

Sony Pictures International Productions is launching Parasomnia Productions, a new label dedicated to genre movies in France. The label’s creation is in association with Marc Missonnier’s Moana Films.

The aim is to promote theatrical genre pics in France, including fantasy, horror, supernatural and mock documentaries, among others.

The titles will have a budget cap of 1 million euros ($1.2M) each. Parasomnia is also now launching a call to writers for original screenplays of feature projects written in French. Candidates can apply here with the closing date for submissions set on March 15, 2021.

Said veteran producer Missonnier and Stéphane Huard, President of Sony Pictures Entertainment France, “We believe in films with strong concepts, designed to be made in a limited budget. We also want to discover powerful and unique characters. Finally, we will give particular importance to first and second feature film projects, to encourage the emergence of new talents. ”

Added Laine Kline, Head of Sony Pictures International Productions, “Along with Marc Missonnier, a producer with a true entrepreneurial spirit, we embark on this new ambitious project to brings thrills and chills to a new generation of French cinema audiences.”

Moana Films was founded in 2015 by Missonnier and has produced 10 features including The Odyssey, Django, Knock, Angel Face and SPIP’s next French production Opération Portugal. Missonnier’s previous credits also include the Petit Nicolas films, Podium and such notable François Ozon titles as Sous Le Sable, Swimming Pool, 8 Women and Time To Leave.

Sony Pictures International Productions is active when it comes to local-language films in such markets as France, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Russia, China and Japan. The company had a big hit in Spain in 2020 with Padre No Hay Mas Que Uno 2 which became the market’s top movie of the year. The move to dive deeper into French films, and particularly at a low budget, is a natural progression of the studio’s belief in local.