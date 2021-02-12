You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Underwater’ Filmmaker William Eubank Set For Blumhouse ‘Paranormal Activity’ Reboot

Paranormal Activity Paramount

Deadline has confirmed that the next Paranormal Activity movie will be directed by Underwater director William Eubank and written by Happy Death Day filmmaker and Paranormal Activity scribe Christopher Landon. He wrote installments two through four.

Jason Blum and Oren Peli are returning to produce while Steven Schneider is also back as EP. The next Paranormal Activity is scheduled to open on March  4, 2022.

Plot details are being kept secret.

The franchise through six movies grossed $890.3M WW. The most recent movie Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension, was the lowest grossing chapter at $78.9M WW due to Paramount experimenting with that pic’s windows with independent exhibitors and No. 1 chain AMC.

 

