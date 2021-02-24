Paramount+ & Epix Expand Strategic Relationship

Epix and Paramount Pictures today announced an expansion of their relationship that includes an extension of their existing U.S. pay TV output deal on mutually beneficial terms. Under the new agreement, many of Paramount’s theatrically-released films will premiere earlier than before in pay TV on EPIX.

The two companies will share priority on the pay television debut of Paramount’s film slate. Many of Paramount’s theatrically released movies will be available first in an exclusive 90 day pay television window with EPIX, before becoming available on both Paramount+ and Epix. The remaining theatrically released films will be available first on the Paramount+ service following their theatrical runs, before starting a shared pay one window on EPIX.

As a result of the expanded relationship, Paramount+ — ViacomCBS’ streaming service that launches on March 4 — will gain access to the theatrical films licensed to Epix from Paramount Pictures, as well as from other studios, including MGM, adding thousands of films to Paramount+’s film offering in the coming months. Following their theatrical runs, MGM’s new movies will continue to be available first in an exclusive pay television window with Epix, before becoming available on both Paramount+ and Epix. These titles include House of Gucci, Creed III and the 25th installment of the James Bond franchise, No Time to Die.

Says President of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group Dan Cohen: “We are thrilled to be extending and expanding this relationship with Epix, one of our most valued partners. Together, we will continue to elevate the consumer experience and bring audiences better entertainment options than ever before.”

Says Michael Wright, President of Epix, “We are excited to expand our long-standing partnership with Paramount Pictures, and look forward to continuing to bring its quality film slate to Epix audiences.”