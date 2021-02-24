Paramount+ Builds On ‘Waco’ With ‘American Tragedy’ Anthology Series

Paramount+ is building on its scripted mini-series Waco with a new anthology series.

The streamer is launching American Tragedy, which will tackle complicated moments in true crime.

Waco, which aired in 2018 on the Paramount Network, was a six-part series that dramatized the 1993 standoff between the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Branch Davidians in Texas.

It starred Taylor Kitsch, Michael Shannon, Andrea Riseborough, Paul Sparks, Rory Culkin, Julia Garner and Melissa Benoist.

