‘Palmer’: Read The Screenplay For Apple’s Justin Timberlake Drama Penned By Cheryl Guerriero

EXCLUSIVE: In 2016, Cheryl Guerriero’s script about a college football star-turned-convict landed her a spot on the Black List. Nearly four years later, the writer-producer’s screenplay became Palmer, the Apple TV+ film directed by Oscar-winning The Cave helmer Fisher Stevens with Justin Timberlake starring in the lead role.

Set in a small Louisiana town, Palmer follows Timberlake’s Eddie Palmer as he returns to his community following some time behind bars. Looking to start over, Eddie finds company in a 7-year-old boy named Sam (breakout Ryder Allen), who amuses himself with pretty hair accessories, dolls and Disney princesses. Abandoned by his mother (Juno Temple) and often the target of bullying, Sam forges a brotherly bond with Eddie that helps the latter pick up the pieces of his once-broken life. June Squibb stars as Eddie’s grandmother Vivian, and Alisha Wainwright plays Sam’s Teacher Maggie.

Apple acquired Palmer in July and debuted the drama January 29, becoming the streaming platform’s third-biggest launch and second-biggest film. During the release weekend, Apple TV+ reported that it scored the most-watched weekend in its history.

Charlie Corwin, Sidney Kimmel, Charles B. Wessler, John Penotti and Daniel Nadler produced the film.

Read Guerriero’s screenplay below.