Palm Springs Film Festival Awards: Leslie Odom Jr, ‘The Trial Of The Chicago 7’, Chloé Zhao, Carey Mulligan Among Honorees

UPDATED with latest winner: The Palm Springs Film Festival continues revealing this year’s film-awards honors, on Monday saying that Leslie Odom Jr will receive the Spotlight Award, Actor for his work in Amazon’s One Night In Miami.

Odom, a Tony-winning alum of Hamilton, plays Sam Cooke in Regina King’s directorial debut, which centers on the night in 1964 after Cassius Clay beats Sonny Liston that spurred a gathering of Clay (Eli Goree), Cooke, Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir) and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge) to celebrate. Odom wrote the performs the original song “Speak Now” in the pic.

Past recipients of the Spotlight Award, Actor include Timothée Chalamet, Bryan Cranston, Jamie Foxx, Andrew Garfield, Sam Rockwell and J.K. Simmons.

Odom joins a Palm Springs honoree roster that includes The Trial of the Chicago 7 winning the Vanguard Award; Riz Ahmed, who stars in Amazon Studios’ Sound of Metal, winning the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor; Nomadland‘s Chloé Zhao as Director of the Year; Carey Mulligan winning the International Star Award for her performance in Promising Young Woman; and Gary Oldman who is the recipient of the Chairman’s Award for his performance in Netflix’s Mank. More awards will be rolled out in the coming days.

Palm Springs is bestowing its awards as usual this year despite opting to cancel its 32nd edition, which had been scheduled to run February 25-March 8 but was derailed by the coronavirus pandemic. The fest’s Film Awards Gala is traditionally the kickoff to the festival, which sits in the heart of awards season. The in-person event has been canceled this year.

Spotlight Award, Actor

Leslie Odom Jr, One Night In Miami

Vanguard Award

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Director of the Year

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Chairman’s Award

Gary Oldman, Mank

International Star Award

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman