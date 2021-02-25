‘Ozark’: Bruce Davison Joins Season 4 Of Netflix Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee Bruce Davison (X-Men, Longtime Companion) is set for a recurring role on the fourth and final season of Netflix’s critically acclaimed series Ozark, starring and executive produced by Jason Bateman.

Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, Ozark is a thrilling drama set in the present-day and follows the Byrde family’s journey from their normal, suburban Chicago life to their dangerous criminal enterprise in the Ozarks, Missouri. The series explores capitalism, family dynamics, and survival through the eyes of (anything but) ordinary Americans.

Davison will play Randall Schafer, a powerful retired Illinois U.S. Senator who is accustomed to doing things his way. He is not always easy to win over… but for the right price….

In addition to Bateman, the series stars Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, John Bedford Lloyd, and Joseph Sikora.

Chris Mundy returns as showrunner, writer and executive producer for Season 4. Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque will also serve as executive producers. Laura Linney will serve as Co-Executive Producer.

Davison received a supporting actor Oscar nomination and won a Golden Globe Award for Longtime Companion and a guest actor Emmy nom for Touched By An Angel. His film work includes Six Degrees of Separation and the box-office hit X-Men and its sequel in the role of Senator Kelly. He’s repped by TalentWorks and Chris Roe Management.