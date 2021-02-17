‘Over The Moon’ Star Cathy Ang Signs With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Cathy Ang has signed with ICM Partners for representation in all areas.

The up-and-coming Chinese-Filipino-American actress and singer most recently starred as Fei Fei in Netflix/Pearl Studios’ Golden Globe- and NAACP Image Award-nominated feature film Over the Moon, directed by legendary animator Glen Keane. Ang additionally received an individual nomination for best animated performance from the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards.

She also recently voiced the lead role of Lara opposite Ian McShane in Google Spotlight Stories’ animated short film Age of Sail and can also be seen in the hit Hulu series Ramy.

An accomplished theatre veteran, Ang recently starred in the English-language debut of the Korean musical Maybe Happy Ending directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden at the Alliance Theatre in Georgia. During her time studying musical theatre at NYU Steinhardt, she starred in Spring Awakening and A Little Night Music. Additional theatre credits include KPOP (ARS NOVA), The Undesirables (Eugene O’Neill), Riot Antigone (La MaMa), We Are the Tigers (Theatre 80) and Madam Pascal and Toe Pick (Dixon Place).

Ang is additionally represented by Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Viewpoint.

