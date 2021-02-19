‘Outer Range’: Olive Abercrombie Set As Series Regular; Will Patton, Matthew Maher & MorningStar Angeline To Recur In Amazon Series

EXCLUSIVE: Olive Abercrombie (The Haunting of Hill House) has been cast as a series regular and Will Patton (Yellowstone), Matthew Maher (Mozart in the Jungle) and MorningStar Angeline (Drunktown’s Finest) are set for recurring roles in Amazon series Outer Range, starring Josh Brolin.



Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness.

The cast also includes Imogen Poots, Tom Pelphrey, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Lewis Pullman and Isabel Arraiza.

Abercrombie will play Amy Abbott. Daughter of Perry (Pelphrey) and Rebecca Abbott, Amy Abbott is a fiercely independent ranch girl. Her anxieties begin to mount as her mother goes missing and she sees her family entrenched in a criminal investigation.

Patton is Wayne Tillerson. Ruthlessly capitalistic, crafty, superstitious, and dangerous, Wayne Tillerson is a man who is used to getting what he wants – and the kind of man you want to keep as far away as possible. He and Royal have known each other for over fifty years – and there is no love lost between the two of them.

Maher portrays Deputy Matt. A Deputy Sheriff, Matt is optimistic and a team player. He is Sheriff Joy Hawk’s right hand man.

Angeline plays Martha Hawk. Martha is bright and optimistic. She is Sheriff Joy Hawk’s partner; they have an adopted three-year-old daughter named Rose.



Outer Range comes from creator and executive producer Brian Watkins, with executive producers Zev Borow, Heather Rae, and Plan B Entertainment for Amazon Studios. The series falls under Amazon Studios’ overall deal with Plan B Entertainment.

Nine-year-old Abercrombie is known for her role as Abigail in The Haunting of Hill House, directed by Mike Flanagan. In 2020, Randall Emmett cast Abercrombie in his directorial debut (and her first feature), Midnight In The Switchgrass. Abercrombie recently finished shooting her second feature, Will Packer Productions’ psychological horror film Oracle, starring alongside Ryan Destiny and Heather Graham. Abercrombie is repped by Wendi Green at Atlas Artists, Laura Magner at Ursula Wiedmann Models and Talent, and attorney Alex Kohner.

Patton’s recent television credits include a recurring role in Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, and a starring role in Swamp Thing which was rebroadcast on the CW this past fall. He can currently be seen in the praised film Minari, which is emerging as a serious contender for Oscar consideration, and in the big screen reboot of the Halloween film franchise opposite Jamie Lee Curtis. Patton is repped by APA and manager, Kate Edwards.

Maher has recurred on Mozart in the Jungle, Nurse Jackie and Prodigal Son, and appeared in films Captain Marvel and Gone Baby Gone, among others. Winner of two Obie awards, Maher appeared in King Lear on Broadway.

Angeline made her feature film debut at the Sundance Film Festival in Drunktown’s Finest. Her other credits include series such as Yellowstone, Chambers, I Know This Much Is True. Also a writer and director, Angeline was selected as a 2020 Vision Maker Media Short Film Fellow and Native American Feature Film Fellow. She is currently in pre-production for her co-written and co-directed short Seeds. Angeline is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and The O’ Agency.