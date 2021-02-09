Oscar Shortlists Unveiled In Nine Categories Including Documentary & International – Read The Lists

The Oscar shortlists are out in nine categories including International Film, Documentary Feature, Music Score and Song, Makeup & Hairstyling, Visual Effects and Shorts. These are the first indicator of strength in the race for the 93rd Annual Academy Awards and, though the lists contain few real surprises, is especially good news for those films that are mentioned more than once.

Leading the pack with three mentions apiece are Netflix’s holiday film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (for Song, Score and Makeup & Hairstyling), David Fincher’s Mank (Score, Makeup, Visual Effects) and Disney’s Mulan (Score, Song and Visual Effects).

Films receiving two mentions each are The Little Things, One Night in Miami, Birds of Prey, The Life Ahead, The Midnight Sky, Minari, Soul, The One and Only Ivan, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Tenet. Also doubling up in both the Documentary Feature and International Feature Film categories are Chile’s The Mole Agent and Romania’s Collective. Additionally Amazon’s Stacey Abrams docu, All In: The Fight for Democracy is one lists for both Docu Feature and its original song, “Turntables.” Particularly unusual was Documentary Feature contender Welcome to Chechnya, which also landed a highly rare mention among the 10 finalists for Visual Effects. Is this the first time a documentary ever has registered in the latter category?

Visual Effects is a category hit hard by the pandemic, with major studios moving so many tentpole films out of eligibility this year. That made room for an eclectic group of contenders that also includes the animated Soul, along with Mulan and The One and Only Ivan — all from Disney — and earlier 2020 releases such as Birds of Prey, Vin Diesel flick Bloodshot and Love and Monsters. As expected, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet made the cut, but curiously Warners’ superhero entry Wonder Woman 1984 was completely shut out, as were two Tom Hanks films with strong effects: Greyhound and News of the World.

The Original Song category could provide some interesting moments on Oscar Night if the five ultimate nominees are performed on the show. Among the 15 that made the initial cut are novelty items like “Wuhan Flu” from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and “Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. Wouldn’t it be interesting to see Sacha Baron Cohen and Will Ferrell turn up to sing those tunes live? But the former, which has nine writers credited for it including Cohen, almost certainly would have to have ABC’s bleep button on high alert. Diane Warren is the only songwriter on the list with two competing — with songs from The Life Ahead and The One and Only Ivan — giving her a nice opportunity to break her famous losing streak at the Oscars in 11 previous nominations. Justin Timberlake and Andra Day are among big names whose tunes were left out in the cold this year; Day’s “Tigress and Tweed,” from The United States vs. Billie Holiday, was considered a favorite, with Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations under its belt.

The Academy also has narrowed the field for Live Action and Documentary Shorts, and Animated Shorts. Interestingly, among the Documentary Shorts is a charming Netflix entry called What Would Sophia Loren Do? about a New York woman’s lifelong love for the Italian icon, yet another tie-in this year to Loren’s screen return in The Life Ahead — which, as noted, landed on AMPAS shortlists for Song and Score. If you ask me, it should have been the Italian entry for International Feature Film and easily would have made the cut there. Instead, Italy submitted the un-International Film-shortlisted Notturno, though that docu did make the preliminary cut for Documentary Feature.

The full Oscar nominations will be announced, with these categories whittled down to five final nominees each, on March 15, and ABC will air the 93rd Annual Academy Awards live on April 25.

Here are the nine category shortlists revealed by the Motion Picture Academy today:

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

All In: The Fight for Democracy

Boys State

Collective

Crip Camp

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Gunda

MLK/FBI

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Notturno

The Painter and the Thief

76 Days

Time

The Truffle Hunters

Welcome to Chechnya

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa

Call Center Blues

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

Hysterical Girl

A Love Song for Latasha

The Speed Cubers

What Would Sophia Loren Do?

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Chile, The Mole Agent

Czech Republic, Charlatan

Denmark, Another Round

France, Two of Us

Guatemala, La Llorona

Hong Kong, Better Days

Iran, Sun Children

Ivory Coast, Night of the Kings

Mexico, I’m No Longer Here

Norway, Hope

Romania, Collective

Russia, Dear Comrades!

Taiwan, A Sun

Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Birds of Prey

Emma

The Glorias

Hillbilly Elegy

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Little Things

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

One Night in Miami…

Pinocchio

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Ammonite

Blizzard of Souls

Da 5 Bloods

The Invisible Man

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

The Little Things

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Minari

Mulan

News of the World

Soul

Tenet

The Trial of the Chicago 7

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

Turntables, from All In: The Fight for Democracy

See What You’ve Done, from Belly of the Beast

Wuhan Flu, from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Husavik, from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Never Break, from Giving Voice

Make It Work, from Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Fight For You, from Judas and the Black Messiah

lo Sì (Seen), from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

Rain Song, from Minari

Show Me Your Soul, from Mr. Soul!

Loyal Brave True, from Mulan

Free, from The One and Only Ivan

Speak Now, from One Night in Miami

Green, from Sound of Metal

Hear My Voice, from The Trial of the Chicago 7

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Kapaemahu

Opera

Out

The Snail and the Whale

To Gerard

Traces

Yes-People

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Bittu

Da Yie

Feeling Through

The Human Voice

The Kicksled Choir

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

The Van

White Eye

VISUAL EFFECTS

Birds of Prey

Bloodshot

Love and Monsters

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Soul

Tenet

Welcome to Chechnya