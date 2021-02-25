Oscars: Academy Reveals List Of Films Eligible For Best Picture Race

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Thursday revealed the 366 feature films that are eligible for consideration at the 93rd Oscars, which are set to air April 25 live on ABC.

The total number of films is up from last year’s 344 films in contention.

This year’s list was compiled based on tweaked eligibility rules implemented because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has pushed the ceremony to its latest date ever. For this year, feature films had to open by February 28 in a commercial motion picture theater for a seven-day qualifying run in at least one of six metro areas: Los Angeles County, New York City, the Bay Area, Chicago, Miami and Atlanta. Drive-in theaters open nightly were included as qualifying venues, as were films intended for theatrical release but because of the lockdown made available first via streaming, VOD service or other broadcast.

Today’s news comes after the Academy on February 9 dropped its shortlists in the International Film, Documentary Feature, Original Score, Original Song, Makeup & Hairstyling, Visual Effects, and the Live-Action, Documentary and Animated Shorts categories.

With today’s list finalized, Academy voting will run March 5-10, with nominations to be announced March 15.

Here is the full list of films eligible for Best Picture at the 93rd annual Academy Awards, in alphabetical order:

Absent Now the Dead

Accidental Luxuriance of the Translucent Watery Rebus

Alberto and the Concrete Jungle

All I Can Say

All In: The Fight for Democracy

All My Life

All Together Now

Alone

American Skin

Ammonite

And Then We Danced

Another Round

Antebellum

Anton

Apocalypse ’45

Apples

The Artist’s Wife

Assassins

The Assistant

Athlete A

Atlantis

Babyteeth

Bacurau

Bad Boys For Life

Bad Hair

The Banker

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar

Be Water

Beastie Boys Story

Becoming

Belly Of The Beast

Belushi

Big Time Adolescence

The Big Ugly

Bill & Ted Face The Music

Billie

The Billionaire

Birds Of Prey

Black Bear

Blackbird

Blizzard Of Souls

Bloodshot

Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets

Blue Story

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island

Bombay Rose

The Booksellers

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Boys In The Band

Boys State

Brahms: The Boy Ii

Broken Keys

Buddy Games

Burden

The Burnt Orange Heresy

Calamity Jane

The Call Of The Wild

Canaan Land

Capone

Charm City Kings

Cherry

The Christmas Chronicles 2

Circus Of Books

Clementine

The Climb

Collective

Color Out Of Space

Come Away

Come Play

Coming Clean

Coronation

Coup 53

Creem: America’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll Magazine Crip Camp

Crisis

The Croods: A New Age

The Cuban

Cut Throat City

Da 5 Bloods

Dads

Dara Of Jasenovac

The Dark And The Wicked

The Dark Divide

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

Dear Comrades!

Death Protocol

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train

Desert One

The Devil All The Time

Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy

Dick Johnson Is Dead

The Dig

Disclosure

The Dissident

Dolittle

The Donut King

Downhill

Dreambuilders

Driveways

Earwig And The Witch

Echo Boomers

Effigy – Poison And The City

Emma

Emperor

The Empty Man

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga

Extraction

Faith Based

Falling

The Family Tree

Fandango At The Wall

Farewell Amor

Fatale

The Father

Father Soldier Son

Fatima

Feels Good Man

The Fight

Finding Hannah

Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds

First Cow

First Vote

Flannery

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Foster Boy

Freak Power: The Ballot Or The Bomb

Freaky

French Exit

Funny Boy

The Gentlemen

The Ghost Of Peter Sellers

Giving Voice

The Glorias

Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind

Greed

Greyhound

The Grizzlies

Gunda

Guns Akimbo

Half Brothers

The Half Of It

Happiest Season

Harry Chapin: When In Doubt, Do Something

Herself

The High Note

Hillbilly Elegy

His House

Hope Gap

Horse Girl

How To Build A Girl

The Human Factor

The Hunt

I Am Greta

I Care A Lot

I Carry You With Me (Te Llevo Conmigo)

I Hate New Year’s

I Still Believe

I Will Make You Mine

The Illegal

I’m No Longer Here (Ya No Estoy Aquí)

I’m Thinking Of Ending Things

I’m Your Woman

The Infiltrators

The Invisible Man

Irresistible

Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

John Lewis: Good Trouble

Journey To Royal: A Wwii Rescue Mission

Judas And The Black Messiah

Jungle Beat: The Movie

Juvenile Delinquents

Kajillionaire

Kalira Atita

A Kid From Coney Island

Kill It And Leave This Town

Killer Raccoons! 2! Dark Christmas In The Dark

Killian & The Comeback Kids

The King Of Staten Island

Kingdom Of Silence

Kiss The Ground

La Llorona

Lance

Land

The Last Blockbuster

Last Call

The Last Full Measure

The Last Shift

The Last Thing He Wanted

The Last Vermeer

Let Him Go

Let Them All Talk

The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti A Se)

Like A Boss

Lingua Franca

The Little Things

Locked Down

The Lodge

Lost Girls

Love And Monsters

Lupin Iii: The First

Luxor

Mlk/Fbi

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Malcolm & Marie

Mank

Marjoun And The Flying

Headscarf

The Marksman

Martin Eden

Martin Margiela: In His Own Words

The Mauritanian

Max Winslow And The House Of Secrets

The Midnight Sky

Mighty Oak

Military Wives

Minari

Miss Americana

Miss Juneteenth

Mr. Jones

Mr. Soul!

Mmmmm (Sound Of Pain)

The Mole Agent

Monster Hunter

Mosley

Mosul

Mucho Mucho Amor: The

Legend Of Walter Mercado

Mulan

Music

My Favorite War

My Octopus Teacher

My Psychedelic Love Story

Nasrin

The Nest

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

News Of The World

Night Of The Kings

Nomadland

The Nose Or The Conspiracy Of Mavericks Notturno

No. 7 Cherry Lane

The Old Guard

Oliver Sacks: His Own Life

Olympia

On-Gaku: Our Sound

On The Record

On The Rocks

The One And Only Ivan

One Night In Miami…

Onward

Ordinary Love

The Other Lamb

Our Friend

Our Time Machine

The Outpost

Over The Moon

The Painter And The Thief

Palm Springs

Palmer

Pearl

Penguin Bloom

The Personal History Of David Copperfield

The Phenomenon

The Photograph

Pieces Of A Woman

Pinocchio

Possessor

Pray: The Story Of Patrick Peyton

Premature

Princess Of The Row

Project Power

The Prom

Promising Young Woman

Radioactive

The Real Exorcist

Rebecca

Rebuilding Paradise

Red Shoes And The Seven Dwarfs

Relic

The Rental

Resistance

The Rhythm Section

The Ride

Ride Your Wave

Rising Phoenix

River Tales

The Roads Not Taken

Roald Dahl’s The Witches Run

Saint Frances

Saint Maud

Save Yourselves!

Scoob!

Searching For Mr. Rugoff

The Secret Garden

The Secrets We Keep

76 Days

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

She Dies Tomorrow

Shirley

Show Me What You Got

Sky Blossom

Snake White: Love Endures

The Social Dilemma

Son Of The South

Songs Of Solomon

Sonic The Hedgehog

Soorarai Pottru

Soul

Sound Of Metal

Spaceship Earth

Spell

Stand!

Standing Up, Falling Down

Stars And Strife

Supernova

Swallow

System K

Tenet

Terra Willy

This Is Not A Movie

A Thousand Cuts

Tiger Within

Tigertail

Time

Tom And Jerry

Tommaso

Totally Under Control

The Traitor

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

The Trip To Greece

Trolls World Tour

True History Of The Kelly Gang

The Truffle Hunters

The Truth

Tulsa

The Turning

Tuscaloosa

The Twentieth Century

Twiceborn

2 Hearts

Underneath The Same Moon

Underwater

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Used And Borrowed Time

Valley Girl

Wonder Woman 1984

Waiting For The Barbarians

Wander Darkly

The Way Back

The Way I See It

We Are Little Zombies

Welcome To Chechnya

Wendy

A Whisker Away

The White Tiger

Who Is Gatsby Randolph

Wild Daze

Wild Mountain Thyme

The Willoughbys

Wolfwalkers

Words On Bathroom Walls

Working Man

The World To Come

The Wretched

Yellow Rose

You Cannot Kill David Arquette

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.