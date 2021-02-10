Oscars Will Air Live From “Multiple Locations” Including The Dolby, Academy Says

The 93rd Oscars already will be noticeably different because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic — just look at its April 25 ceremony date, the latest-ever for the annual event. As a result, this year’s eligibility rules and timelines have been tweaked and retweaked as the movie awards season has been forced to adapt and change.

Now, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has confirmed that the date isn’t the only thing that won’t be the same. It said today the show won’t just air live on ABC from its normal Dolby Theater HQ but in “multiple locations.”

“In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate,” the Academy said in a statement Wednesday. “To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre. We look forward to sharing more details soon.”

The latest update is the most significant surrounding the ceremony since December, when the Academy named Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh as the show’s producers. It also begs the question of whether the next shoe to drop is to name a host; the past two Oscar shows have gone the hostless route, with mixed results.

With the multiple locations, the Oscar ceremony might look more like ABC’s pandemic-altered Primetime Emmy Awards telecast, which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel — a two-time (and most recent) Oscar show host. That show featured live shots from multiple locations of nominees and winners, along with Kimmel and a few in-person helpers at Los Angeles’ Staples Center.

Stay tuned on that.