Oscar-Shortlisted Bosnian War Drama ‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’ Lands At Neon’s Super Ltd

Neon’s boutique label Super Ltd has picked up North American rights to buzzy Bosnian drama Quo Vadis, Aida?, which is on this year’s shortlist for the International Oscar.

Directed by Jasmila Žbanić, the movie debuted at Venice and also screened at Toronto. It stars Jasna Djuricic and is set in the Bosnian summer of 1995 during the Serbian occupation of Srebrenica, declared to be safe zone by the United Nations. Aida works as a translator for the UN peacekeeping task force in charge of a camp where her husband and two sons are being held along with thousands of other Bosnian citizens. The pic is also nominated for an Independent Spirit Award.

Dan O’Meara and Darcy Heusel negotiated the deal for Super Ltd with Nicolas Eschbach and Simon Gabriele of Indie Sales.

Movie was produced by Sarajevo-based Deblokada, in co-production with coop99 filmproduktion (Austria), Digital Cube (Romania), N279 (Netherlands), Razor Film (Germany), Extreme Emotions (Poland), Indie Prod (France), Torden Film (Norway), TRT (Turkey), ZDF ARTE, ORF and BHRT.