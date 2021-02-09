‘Oona Out Of Order’ Series Adaptation In Works At Amazon From Spyglass, Alice Bell & Patrick Moran

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios is developing a series adaptation of Margarita Montimore’s bestselling novel Oona Out of Order, from Spyglass Media Group. Australian screenwriter Alice Bell (The Beautiful Lie) is attached to adapt and executive produce, with Amazon-based Patrick Moran also executive producing.



Oona Out of Order is described as a sophisticated love story that chronicles a romance interrupted and a lifetime rearranged. It revolves round Oona Lockhart, who at the strike of midnight on her nineteenth birthday wakes to find she is the surprise new inhabitant of her 55-year-old body. Where did her life disappear to? Stunned and terrified, Oona grapples with what feels like a catastrophic universal mistake until her following birthday when it happens again – then again and again, without explanation. As Oona leaps from year to year, living her life out of order, she strives to find her way back to her youth and her first boyfriend.

Spyglass’ President of Television, Lauren Whitney, will oversee development. She has partnered with PKM’s Moran, former President of ABC Studios, through his overall deal with Amazon Studios. Writ Large’s Greg Shephard and Noah Rosen will also executive produce the potential series.

Since its publication in February 2020 from Flatiron Books, Oona Out of Order has become a national bestseller, earning distinction as Amazon Editors’ 20 Best Books of the Year pick, Goodreads Staffers’ Top Three Books of the Year, an IndieNext pick, a Library Reads pick and was selected as a Good Morning America Book Club pick.

Montimore, born in Soviet Ukraine and raised in Brooklyn, is the author of Asleep from Day and Oona Out of Order. She became a full-time writer after pursuing a decade-long career in publishing and social media.

Bell’s writing credits include The Beautiful Lie, Puberty Blues and The Slap. Her debut feature film, Suburban Mayhem, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Bell is currently in pre-production on Blossom Films/ Amazon Studios’, The Expatriates, to be directed by Lulu Wang and star Nicole Kidman, and is in development on the recently announced Hope, another Amazon/Blossom/Bell collaboration, set to star Kidman. Bell is repped by CAA, Anonymous and Jackoway, Austen.

Through PKM Productions’ deal at Amazon Studios, Moran is serving as the executive producer for the global thriller Citadel, and is developing the series Savannah from Tracy Oliver and Joey Falco as well as series adaptations for Grady Hendrix’s novel The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires, Youth, based on the comiXology Originals series by writer Curt Pires and artist Alex Diotto, Jonathan Parks-Ramage’s upcoming novel Daddy and David Mandell’s The Bridge.

Writ Large’s production credits include Hulu’s true crime drama series, The Act, starring Joey King and Patricia Arquette and Netflix crime thriller Shimmer Lake starring Benjamin Walker, Wyatt Russell and Rainn Wilson.