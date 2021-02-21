Stuntman Hospitalized After Falling From Helicopter Near Blue Cloud Movie Ranch 30 Miles North Of L.A. – Update

The Blue Cloud Movie Ranch is seen in the Santa Clarita Valley area of Los Angeles

UDPATE, 9:30PM: Deadline has learned that it was an injured stuntman who fell 15-20 feet from a helicopter this afternoon outside Blue Cloud Movie Ranch in Santa Clarita, CA and was rushed to the hospital.

The stuntman was fast roping from the helicopter.

“His injuries appear to be very minimal,” Sgt. Aaron Jacob, watch sergeant at the LA County Sheriff’s station in Santa Clarita tells Deadline.

Local authorities and Blue Cloud Movie Ranch provided no details as to which film or TV production was shooting when the stuntman accident occurred.

PREVIOUS, 7:47PM: A male adult who was rappelling from a helicopter and fell near the Blue Cloud Movie Ranch was hospitalized on late Saturday afternoon.

According to Los Angeles County Fire Department reports and radio station KHTS the person was conscious in stable condition when first responders arrived on the scene.

Deadline reached out to the Blue Cloud Movie Ranch tonight who provided no comment, and no indication as to which TV or film production was involved with the helicopter incident.

The Blue Cloud Movie Ranch is a 250-acre movie studio that’s 30 miles north of Los Angeles with locations that can double for the Middle East and Afghanistan. Such feature productions shot there include Iron Man, Iron Man 3, American Sniper as well as TV series Arrested Development, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and True Blood.

The details leading up to the man’s fall were not immediately known as of tonight. We’ll update you as we find out more.