Annapurna Pictures Lands Jerrod Carmichael’s Sundance Prize Winner ‘On The Count Of Three;’ Near $2M For NA Rights

EXCLUSIVE: In a deal around $2 million, Annapurna Pictures has acquired North American rights to On The Count of Three, the 2021 Sundance buzz title that marks the directorial debut of standup comedian Jerrod Carmichael. Pic is expected to be released through Annapurna’s distribution pact with MGM’s Orion Pictures through United Artists Releasing.

The pic was chased by several distributors after premiering to raves in the Dramatic Competition section. It won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award for its writers Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch.

Carmichael and Christopher Abbot star as two best friends who make a pact to end their lives at the end of a day, and the film covers the events of that day. Tiffany Haddish, JB Smoove, Lavell Crawford and Henry Winkler also star.

“Megan’s commercial vision for daring independent films is unparalleled and we couldn’t feel luckier to find a home with her,” said producer Adam Paulsen of Valparaiso Pictures. “I was fortunate enough early in my career to witness first-hand how she championed Spring Breakers in a way no one else saw, and most recently on Sorry To Bother You and countless others. We’re thrilled for Megan to get behind the release with Alana and her team at Orion in the same way. “

The film is a co-production of Valparaiso Pictures and Werner Entertainment and along with Paulsen, it was produced by David Carrico, Tom Werner, Jake Densen, Jerrod Carmichael, Ari Katcher and Jimmy Price. Executive Producers include Christopher Storer, Michael Baker, Tyson Bidner, Ryan Welch, Pete Dakich, Mike Roberts.

UTA Independent Film Group brokered the deal.