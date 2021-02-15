Director Olivia Wilde Praises Harry Styles For Playing Supporting Role “To Allow For A Woman To Hold The Spotlight”

Olivia Wilde took to Instagram on Monday to praise Harry Styles’ work in her current directorial effort, Don’t Worry Darling. Wilde has been vocal about creating a level playing field on set as part of her “no a**holes policy.”

She says, “most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films.” Of singer Styles, who’s acting in the film centered on Florence Pugh’s character she observed, “Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our ‘Alice’, but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity.”

The praise for Styles comes after he replaced Shia LaBeouf in the film last fall.

The director had previously praised Pugh, calling her “director’s dream” and commending her “Tom Cruise run + Meryl skills” on the project.

Wilde posted another photo Sunday of herself with DP Matthew Libatique that seemed to indicate the picture had wrapped.

Don’t Worry Darling stars Pugh, Styles, Chris Pine, KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll with Wilde playing a supporting role. The film has a script by Carey and Shane Van Dyke that was rewritten by Wilde’s Booksmart partner Katie Silberman.

