Norman Lear Sets Two Projects At IMDb TV Including Laverne Cox & George Wallace Comedy ‘Clean Slate’

From left: Norman Lear, Laverne Cox and George Wallace George Wallace / Twitter

Norman Lear is getting into business with IMDb TV. He has set two projects in development at the Amazon-owned free streaming service including the Laverne Cox-George Wallace comedy Clean Slate, which previously was in development at Peacock.

The streamer is working with Lear’s Act III Productions and Sony Pictures Television, where Lear is under an overall deal, on Clean Slate and Loteria.

Clean Slate, which initially was announced as part of NBCUniversal’s development slate in January 2020, is set to star Cox and Wallace. The half-hour comedy follows Henry (Wallace), an old-school car wash owner who is thrilled that his estranged child is returning home to Alabama after 17 years. However, Henry has a lot of soul searching to do when the child he thought was a son returns as the determined, proud trans woman Desiree (Cox).

Cox and Wallace wrote the story with Dan Ewen, who wrote feature film Playing with Fire and is rebooting the Ernest franchise. Ewen wrote the pilot script and will act as showrunner and exec producer. Cox will also exec produce alongside Lear and Brent Miller. Wallace will be a producer.

Meanwhile, the hourlong drama Loteria, which is based on the card game, follows two estranged teen siblings who set off on an adventure across Mexico to collect 16 magical Lotería cards, unearthing the power of their history and culture in the hope of reuniting their family.

Felipe Vargas, whose fantasy short film The Guide was picked up by Dust in 2019, wrote the script and will co-exec produce. Lear and Miller will exec produce with creators Alberto Belli and Juan Pablo Reyes.

