Norah O’Donnell To Sit Down With Joe Biden For First Network Interview Since Becoming President; Will Air Ahead of Super Bowl

A view of the Super Bowl LV Media Center & Accreditation Headquarters days away from the playing of Super Bowl LV on February 2, 2020 at Tampa Convention Center, in Tampa, FL.

Norah O’Donnell will sit down with President Joe Biden for his first network television interview since taking office, with plans to air ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The interview will air at 4 PM ET, before Super Bowl kickoff in Tampa between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The interview will be taped at the White House, and portions also will air on CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell on Friday and on Sunday on Face the Nation.

It’s become a tradition for the network with rights to the Super Bowl to feature an interview with the president in advance of the game. Last February, Fox featured Sean Hannity’s interview with then-President Donald Trump.

CBS News is sending a team of correspondents to Tampa for the game. They include James Brown, host of The Super Bowl Today and CBS News’ special correspondent, as well as CBS News correspondents Mark Strassman and Jamie Yuccas. Their reports will be featured throughout CBS News broadcasts, along with other segments on security and the impact of Covid-19 on the game.

The tradition of interviewing a commander in chief before a Super Bowl telecast started in 2004. That was when Jim Nantz interviewed President George W. Bush, according to SB Nation.