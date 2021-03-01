‘Nomadland’s Golden Globe Win For Best Film Drama Solidifies Status As The Pic To Beat This Awards Season

In an awards season unlike any we’ve seen, the Golden Globes still stuck to the script when it came to the Best Film Drama, with Searchlight Pictures’ Nomadland taking home the top prize Sunday night. It was the film’s second win at the 78th Golden Globes after its director, Chloe Zhao, made history by becoming the first Asian woman and second woman to take home the prize. The film beat out fellow nominees The Father, The Trial of The Chicago 7, Mank and Promising Young Woman.

In a recurring theme throughout the night as the show was running long, the broadcast seemed to start to play Zhao off moments into her acceptance speech, only to stop and allow her to explain the film meant to hear.

“Nomadland at its core, for me, is a pilgrimage through grief and healing,” Zhao said in accepting the top prize. “For everyone who has gone through this difficult and beautiful journey at some point in their lives, this is for you. We don’t say goodbye, we say see you down the road.”

The film stars Frances McDormand as a woman who, after losing everything in the Great Recession, embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

Following its virtual premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, the Searchlight drama has been a juggernaut in the early critic circles, taking home several top prizes including from the AFI Awards, New York Film Critics and National Board of Review.

The film just landed February 19 in theaters and on Hulu, though Searchlight has not released box office figures for the film since its release.