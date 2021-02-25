‘No Time To Die’ Will Roll Out Internationally From September 30

The much-anticipated release of James Bond 25 is coming into focus – the film has officially been set to roll out internationally from September 30, eight days prior to its U.S. bow on October 8.

The UK release calendar was updated this week to note that No Time To Die would hit cinemas on September 30, and Universal and MGM have now confirmed to Deadline that this will indeed be the date for the start of the wider international push.

That falls in line with previous Bond releases such as Spectre and Skyfall, which began their theatrical lives roughly a week prior to their journeys stateside.

Fingers crossed this is the beginning of the end in what has been a long-running saga. The film has previously been set for November 2019, April 2020, November 2020, April 2021 and now October 2021 – cinema owners around the world will be licking their lips at the prospect of it finally seeing the light of day.