‘Criminal Minds’ Knocks ‘Bridgerton’ From Top Of Latest Nielsen Weekly Streaming Rankings

Netflix’s offering of Criminal Minds was the most-viewed show on streaming platforms in the last week of January, according to Nielsen’s latest Top 10 list released Thursday.

The popularity of Criminal Minds been the fuel for news just this week. Paramount+ confirmed yesterday it is rebooting the hit CBS procedural, which ran from 2005-2020 and spawned two spinoffs, with a 10-episode season revolving around a single case. An unscripted companion series, tentatively titled The Real Criminal Minds, is also in the works. All 15 seasons of the original series will be on Paramount+, which launches March 4. The first 12 season will also remain on Netflix.

All 10 overall top titles on Nielslen for the week of Jan 25-31 were on Netflix, and all were series save a No. 8 ranking for the 2010 Paul Haggis movie The Next Three Days, starring Russell Crowe and Elizabeth Banks, which compiled 646 million minutes of views thanks likely to its appearance in the Netflix Top 10 banners for that week. Another newcomer was Outlander, which arrived at No. 7 overall and No. 5 among originals with its Season 4 hitting the service.

Bridgerton continues to fly high for Netflix, finished No. 2 with 936 minutes streamed, just behind Criminal Minds‘ 984 million. It was the No. 1 original for the week, followed by Fate: The Winx Saga, Cobra Kai and Blown Away. At No. 5 was the lone non-Netflix title in the mix: Disney+’s Marvel series WandaVision, with its four episodes scoring 431 million streaming minutes – though the weekly rankings only included the opening weekend for Episode 4.

Henry Danger, the Nickelodeon superhero show that ran from 2014-2020, fell out of the top 10 for the week after its first three seasons on Netflix landed it at No. 4 for the previous week’s rankings.

Nielsen measures only viewing via TV sets in these weekly rankings, meaning mobile streaming is not counted. The figures are reported after a weeks-long delay, by arrangement with the group of services being measured, which at this point includes only Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Disney+.

Here’s this week’s overall Top 10, per Nielsen:

1. Criminal Minds, 297 episodes, 984 million streaming minutes

2. Bridgerton, 8 eps, 936M

3. Fate: The Winx Saga, 6 eps, 918M

4. Grey’s Anatomy, 366 eps, 841M

5. Mariposa De Barrio, 91 eps, 692M

6. Schitt’s Creek, 80 eps, 686M

7. Outlander, 55 eps, 654M

8. The Next Three Days (film), 646M

9. Cobrai Kai, 30 eps, 568M

10. NCIS, 353 eps, 564M

Source: Nielsen SVOD Content Ratings (for Amazon Prime, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix); Nielsen National TV Panel, U.S. Viewing through Television