Nicole Scherzinger Signs With Range Media Partners

Grammy-nominated singer and Masked Singer judge Nicole Scherzinger has signed with Range Media Partners. Under the partnership, Scherzinger will continue to expand her career into the unscripted film and television space, theater, and global brand partnerships.

Scherzinger is best known as the lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls. She has many number one singles and has performed with Andrea Bocelli, She also earned an Olivier Award nomination for her role in the revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats in London’s West End.

“Nicole is the quintessential multi-hyphenate. She can bring people to tears with her moving vocals and dry sense of humor alike,” said Range Music Partner Melissa Ruderman: “She’s at the top of her game when entertaining on stage whether its acting or singing. The team assembled at Range is uniquely positioned to help maximize her myriad talents. We look forward to continuing to help her build her global brand.”

Scherzinger is set to lead the Pussycat Dolls reunion world tour post-Covid. Scherzinger’s TV credits include X-Factor in the UK and Australia’s Got Talent. She is about to begin the fifth season Fox’s The Masked Singer. On the feature side, Scherzinger voiced the role of Sina in Disney’s Moana and has recently completed a scripted project for Netflix. She works closely with Special Olympics, UNICEF and CAST LA as a Global Ambassador of their international relief efforts.