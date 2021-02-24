You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Nickelodeon’s ‘Dora The Explorer’ & ‘The Fairly OddParents’ Get Live-Action Series Remakes On Paramount+

Dora the Explorer and The Fairly OddParents are getting the live-action TV treatment.

The Nickelodeon series will be rebooted for Paramount+.

Dora the Explorer, which ran for eight seasons, will return in live-action form aimed at kids 6-11. The series follows Dora Marquez, a 7-year-old Latina with a love of embarking on quests accompanied by her talking purple backpack and Boots the monkey.

Paramount+/ViacomCBS Streaming Event: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

At 10 seasons and 172 episodes, The Fairly OddParents is one of the longest-running animated series on the network. It follows the adventures of Timmy Turner, a 10-year-old boy with two fairy godparents named Cosmo and Wanda and a malevolent 16-year-old babysitter named Vicky.

